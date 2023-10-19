Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biotech Co. Exec Gets 8 Years Over Blood Test Fraud

By Beth JoJack (October 19, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The former president of biomedical company Arrayit Corporation has been sentenced to eight years in prison for lying to investors about the efficacy and business prospects of the company's technology which purported to test for allergies, COVID-19 and other diseases using a single drop of blood and for filing $77 million in fraudulent claims for the tests, federal officials stated....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!