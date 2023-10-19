Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Intel Seeks Win In $900M Patent Fight Ahead Of March Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (October 19, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Intel urged a California federal judge at a hearing Thursday to hand it a win in licensing company VLSI's $900 million patent fight set for trial in March, arguing its chips don't infringe the plain terms of VLSI's patents and that Intel already entered licensing agreements for the patents with an alleged VLSI affiliate....

