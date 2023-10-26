Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Doctor To Face Suit Over Elective Surgery During COVID-19

By Mike Curley (October 26, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has found that state orders temporarily granting legal immunity to health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic do not cover an ongoing malpractice suit over elective back surgery, saying the context of those orders makes clear that they shield health care personnel involved in the emergency response....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!