Del. Dispatch: Lessons From Failed ETE-Williams Merger

By Gail Weinstein, Steven Epstein and Phillip Richter (October 27, 2023, 3:14 PM EDT) -- In Energy Transfer LP v. The Williams Companies Inc., the Delaware Supreme Court, sitting en banc, on Oct. 10 unanimously affirmed the Delaware Court of Chancery's previous holdings in various decisions issued in the case — ending 7½ years of litigation between the parties over a terminated $38 billion merger pursuant to which Energy Transfer, or ETE, was to have acquired Williams....

