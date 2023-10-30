Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Philly, Guild Misled Firefighters On PTO Sell-Backs, Court Told

By Grace Elletson (October 30, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Officials from the city of Philadelphia and its firefighter union discouraged workers from selling back their unused vacation days while secretly cashing out their banks of time off themselves, according to a proposed class action filed by two firefighters in Pennsylvania state court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!