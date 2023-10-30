Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Divided FERC Stands By Redo Of LNG Project Approvals

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 30, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stood by its prior decision to re-approve two proposed liquefied natural gas export terminals on the Texas Gulf Coast, despite one Democratic commissioner's concerns over whether the agency fixed the legal deficiencies flagged by the D.C. Circuit....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!