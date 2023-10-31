Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$2M Verdict For Priest's Ultrasound Fall Upheld On Appeal

By Collin Krabbe (October 31, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Virginia court has reaffirmed a $2 million jury verdict for the family of a Greek Orthodox priest who died after falling while preparing for an ultrasound, allowing the trial court to hold two companies liable for negligently causing the fall because the family's version of events was backed up by a doctor and another clergyman....

