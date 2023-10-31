Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Air Force Accused Of Limiting Field For Equipment Contract

By Alyssa Aquino (October 31, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A defense contractor took the federal government to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to open up bidding for an aircraft arresting systems contract, accusing the U.S. Air Force of arbitrarily enacting testing requirements that narrowed the competition....

