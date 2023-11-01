Ga. DA's Plea Deals Are 'Godfather' Offers, Jeffrey Clark Says

By Kelcey Caulder (November 1, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Criticizing prosecutors' procurement of apology letters and likening plea deals taken by other defendants to offers that can't be refused, as in "The Godfather" films, former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark has told a Georgia state trial court that it must dismiss the claims against him in the sprawling election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others....