Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. DA's Plea Deals Are 'Godfather' Offers, Jeffrey Clark Says

By Kelcey Caulder (November 1, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Criticizing prosecutors' procurement of apology letters and likening plea deals taken by other defendants to offers that can't be refused, as in "The Godfather" films, former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark has told a Georgia state trial court that it must dismiss the claims against him in the sprawling election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!