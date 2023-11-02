Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Snags $328M Deal With Uber, Lyft In Driver Pay Probe

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 2, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will shell out $328 million to more than 100,000 drivers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday, ending her investigation into allegations that the companies illegally deducted taxes or fees from drivers instead of customers....

