Satellite Co. Sued In Del. For Docs After $450M Merger

By Jeff Montgomery ( December 9, 2024, 8:45 PM EST) -- Two stockholders of satellite venture Terran Orbital Corp. sued the business in Delaware's Court of Chancery Friday for access to company records, linking the demand to their investigation of events leading up to the company's $450 million, 25-cents-per-share sale to Lockheed Martin in October....

