Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

8 Ways Cos. Can Prep For Termination Of Their Enviro Grants

By Thomas Daley, Sam Knowles and David Lacker ( February 19, 2025, 5:35 PM EST) -- Since Jan. 20, the federal government has been actively reviewing, suspending, and terminating certain contracts and grants that are not aligned with the Trump administration's policy goals. The U.S. Agency for International Development, for example, has issued stop-work and suspension orders across a significant portion of its contract and grant portfolio....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!