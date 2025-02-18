Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Justices To Weigh Philly Ban On 3D-Printed Gun Parts

By Matthew Santoni ( February 18, 2025, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will decide whether a state law preempting most local gun restrictions applies to the whole field of firearms regulations, or whether ordinances like Philadelphia's ban on 3D printing gun parts and assembling them are exempted because the parts aren't "firearms" themselves, the court announced Tuesday....

