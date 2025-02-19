Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

H&E Rentals Uses Go-Shop To Ink 'Superior' $5.3B Deal

By Al Barbarino ( February 19, 2025, 11:47 AM EST) -- Milbank LLP-advised H&E Rentals said Wednesday it has terminated an earlier agreement to sell the business for about $4.8 billion to United Rentals Inc. in favor of a new $5.3 billion deal with a third equipment rental company, Herc Holdings Inc....

