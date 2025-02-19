Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon, Supermarket Latest Targets Of Lie Detector Litigation

By Julie Manganis ( February 19, 2025, 1:37 PM EST) -- Amazon and New England supermarket chain Market Basket are the latest two companies to face accusations of flouting a nearly 40-year-old Massachusetts law that requires notice to jobseekers that the use of lie detectors in employment decisions is illegal in the Bay State....

