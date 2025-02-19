Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retired NJ Judge Sues Town For Unused Vacation, Sick Time

By Jake Maher ( February 19, 2025, 3:57 PM EST) -- The retired chief judge of the Belleville Municipal Court sued the township this week in New Jersey state court alleging that it is refusing to cover her medical benefits and pay her for unused sick and vacation time from her 27 years as an employee....

