NJ Judge Unsure Injunction For Athlete Would Harm NCAA

By George Woolston ( April 16, 2025, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge grilled the NCAA Wednesday about how it would be harmed if he granted a Rutgers football player's request to block the NCAA's five-year rule as it applies to him while he pursues an antitrust claim, pointing out the lack of clarity around the rule since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down restrictions on education benefits for athletes....