Copyright Office Opines On Harper Lee 7th Circ. Appeal

By Ivan Moreno ( April 17, 2025, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office is lending its opinion in a dispute over who has the rights to authorize stage adaptions of Harper Lee's iconic book "To Kill A Mockingbird," saying in an amicus brief to the Seventh Circuit that the company that once had the rights for the play cannot prevent others from creating new adaptions after the late author terminated those rights....