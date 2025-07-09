Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wilson Sonsini Adds Cooley Benefits Atty In San Diego

By James Mills ( July 9, 2025, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC is expanding its corporate team, announcing Tuesday it is bringing in a Cooley LLP compensation and benefits expert as a partner in its San Diego office....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies