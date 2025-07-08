Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Should Kill Verizon-UScellular Deal, Trade Group Says

By Nadia Dreid ( July 8, 2025, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The Rural Wireless Association is not a fan of T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T's plan to split UScellular between themselves — particularly when it comes to Verizon picking up a hefty share of the phone and internet company's spectrum, the trade group has told the FCC....

