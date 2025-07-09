Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stone And Tile Seller Hits Ch. 11 With $65M In Debt, Sale Plans

By Clara Geoghegan ( July 9, 2025, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Mosaic Cos., the parent of stone and tile distributors Walker & Zanger and Surfaces Southeast, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware with $65 million of secured debt after it struggled to rebound from pandemic-caused supply chain disruptions....

