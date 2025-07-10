Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Morgan & Morgan Expands With Jersey Shore Office

By Jake Maher ( July 10, 2025, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Personal injury giant Morgan & Morgan PA, the largest personal injury firm in the country, is growing its presence in New Jersey with an office in Wall Township at the Jersey Shore, the firm announced Wednesday....

