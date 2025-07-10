Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. High Court Revives Ex-Steak 'N Shake Worker's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 10, 2025, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court backed the reinstatement Thursday of an ex-Steak 'n Shake worker's disability bias suit claiming he was fired after suffering a back injury, ruling he didn't need to invoke the state's civil rights law in his presuit bias charge to pursue his claims in court....

