Binance Partner To Pay $48.5M For Compliance Failure Claims

By Sydney Price ( August 7, 2025, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency trust Paxos Trust Co. has agreed to pay a $26.5 million fine and place $22 million into beefing up its compliance program in a settlement with a New York regulator over its anti-money laundering policies and other alleged due diligence failures related to its stablecoin partnership with crypto exchange Binance....

