False Light Claims Barred After 1 Year, NJ Justices Rule

By George Woolston ( August 7, 2025, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday held that false light invasion of privacy claims are subject to a one-year statute of limitations, backing a lower court's decision to toss a Garden State man's suit over comments that he dealt drugs to high school students....

