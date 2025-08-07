Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eventide Creditors Seek Trustee To Take Over Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan ( August 7, 2025, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of consumer lending company Eventide Credit Acquisitions has asked a Texas judge for the appointment of a trustee to oversee the proceedings, saying the debtor and its principal have flouted the rules of bankruptcy since the case began in 2023....

