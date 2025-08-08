Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hospital, Clinic Exit Suit Over Man's Fatal Stabbing

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 8, 2025, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has refused to revive a woman's suit against a psychiatric hospital and outpatient clinic blaming them for the death of her husband who was stabbed by her mentally ill son, saying the healthcare providers are shielded by a psychotherapist immunity statute....

