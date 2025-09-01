Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Basketball League Says Monopoly Claims Are 'Absurd'

By William Janes ( September 1, 2025, 3:45 PM BST) -- A British professional basketball league has disputed allegations that it breached competition law by refusing to compete for an exclusive license for the country's men's league as "absurd," claiming that it couldn't be involved because the process was unlawful....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies