Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Singapore Co. Looks To Arbitrate $53M Shipbuilder Claim

By Joyce Hanson ( August 28, 2025, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based asset management firm Keppel Ltd. has initiated arbitration proceedings against shipbuilding and engineering company Seatrium Ltd. for approximately $53 million (68 million Singapore dollars) over claims of a crackdown on corruption in Brazil, the maritime company said....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies