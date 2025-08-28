Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Borough Sues American Dream Mall Over Sunday Sales

By Isaac Monterose ( August 28, 2025, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey borough sued a major East Rutherford mall owner, its main tenant and other parties in state court over the mall allegedly violating the state's ban on selling certain items on Sundays, urging the court to block the main tenant's retail operations and to declare the mall's premises and the sale of the banned products to be public nuisances....

