Amid Firings, DOJ Opens Temp Judge Eligibility To Any Atty

By Britain Eakin ( August 28, 2025, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A new final rule that took effect Thursday removes prior restrictions on who can be a temporary immigration judge, opening the positions to any attorney and waiving the requirement for immigration law experience while the Trump administration continues firing permanent judges....

