Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Watchdogs Say Afghan Aid Cuts Has Increased Fraud Risks

By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 29, 2025, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Three federal agency watchdogs have told Congress that the Trump administration's abrupt termination of all USAID-funded development and humanitarian projects in Afghanistan has disrupted implementing partners' ability to conduct proper closeout procedures and increased the risk of fraud and asset loss. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies