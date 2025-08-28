Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Family Loses Sex Assault Suit Over Underage Drinking

By Chart Riggall ( August 28, 2025, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals said this week a couple can't sue the owner of a home where the couple's teenage daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted, ruling that state law shielded the owner from liability despite allegations he allowed underage drinking at the house....

