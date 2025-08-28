Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hollywood Producer Stole $12M From Films, Others, Feds Say

By Hailey Konnath ( August 28, 2025, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Hollywood producer was arrested Wednesday in South Carolina and accused of stealing $12 million from film projects and others by misappropriating funds and forcing productions to pay for COVID-19 testing that never occurred, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday....

