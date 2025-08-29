Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Phone Cos., Sheriffs Tell FCC Rate-Cap Delay Needed

By Hailey Konnath ( August 29, 2025, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A pair of prison phone service providers and the National Sheriffs' Association asked the Federal Communications Commission not to rethink a delay on implementing new caps on rates charged for prison phone calls, arguing that the pause is needed for the FCC to reevaluate the caps and related rules. ...

