Chancery Unwinds Wireless Co. Founder's Ouster

By Jared Foretek ( August 29, 2025, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Court of Chancery ruled Friday that an executive's January removal from the board of kids phone company Gabb Wireless was invalid, saying the stockholder vote to strip Stephen Dalby from his position was orchestrated by obscuring that the company's early investors were behind the ouster....

