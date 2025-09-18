Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MrBeast Ads, Kids' Privacy Practices Draw Watchdog Scrutiny

By Allison Grande ( September 18, 2025, 11:41 PM EDT) -- An industry self-regulatory body has urged the media company created by YouTube personality MrBeast to revamp the way it advertises to and collects personal information from children, after identifying several issues with how the company presented ads on YouTube videos and promoted its Feastables chocolate brand....

