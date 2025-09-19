Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Groups Decry Bid To Roll Back Ariz. Monument Protections

By Crystal Owens ( September 19, 2025, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups are denouncing congressional legislation that, if approved, would nullify protections on two Indigenous national monuments in Arizona that were put in place to prevent new uranium, copper and gold mining of the sites....

