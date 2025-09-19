Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Fines Bloomberg Unit $5M Over False Market Data Claims

By Katryna Perera ( September 19, 2025, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Bloomberg Tradebook LLC have reached a $5 million settlement to resolve claims that the broker-dealer made false and misleading statements to customers about the speed at which it displayed market data from U.S. options exchanges....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies