Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Drop' Maker Blumhouse Accused Of Ripping Off Horror Script

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 19, 2025, 6:20 PM EDT) -- RG Media Properties sued Los Angeles horror filmmaker Blumhouse Productions in California federal court alleging that the production company's 2025 film "Drop" infringes the copyright for the script "Table 18," which the suit says tells the same tale of a first date that devolves into a violent hostage situation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies