Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOD Watchdog Says Seafood Contracts Need Improvement

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 19, 2025, 9:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Defense policies sufficiently ensure that its seafood comes from U.S. suppliers, though some contracting personnel overlooked clauses restricting purchases from foreign sources or that were tainted with forced or child labor, a watchdog report revealed....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies