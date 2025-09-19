Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ousted WorldQuant CEO Loses $691K Attorney Fee Appeal

By Aaron Keller ( September 19, 2025, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appeals court on Friday refused to uproot an arbiter's $691,000 attorney fee award in favor of WorldQuant Predictive Technologies LLC and against its ousted CEO, agreeing the arbiter neither exceeded the scope of the questions presented to him nor manifestly disregarded the law....

