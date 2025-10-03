Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miami Beats Suit Over Alleged RE Plot Involving Ex-City Atty

By Madison Arnold ( October 3, 2025, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court reversed the denial of the city of Miami's motion to dismiss a civil conspiracy claim brought against it by a man who accused city workers of conspiring with the former city attorney and her husband to purchase houses with multiple code violations at below-market value and sell them for a profit....

