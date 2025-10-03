Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Ruling Raises Pay Transparency Litigation Risk

By Robert Dumbacher and Meredith Gregston ( October 3, 2025, 5:33 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 4, the Washington State Supreme Court issued a significant opinion in Branson v. Washington Fine Wine and Spirits LLC, holding that the phrase "job applicant" in the state's Equal Pay and Opportunities Act, or EPOA, means simply "a person who applies to a job posting." The court declined to impose any additional requirements, such as a good faith or bona fide interest in the position....

