Pa. Statehouse Catch-Up: AG Loopholes, Insurance Database

By Matthew Santoni ( February 20, 2026, 4:48 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's General Assembly sent bills to the governor in February that shielded state agencies from surprise discovery requests in litigation they're not involved in, and tasked PennDOT and insurers with establishing an online system for tracking and verifying auto insurance coverage....

