7th Circ. Bucks SEC Request To Pause Cboe Case

By Jessica Corso ( October 2, 2025, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has rejected a bid by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Cboe Exchange Inc. to postpone upcoming oral arguments in a case challenging the SEC's ability to regulate certain Cboe software, telling the parties the arguments will go forward as planned while they discuss a possible deal to end the suit. ...

