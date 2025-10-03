Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Megadeals Spur Jump In Global M&A Deal Values Through Q3

By Al Barbarino ( October 3, 2025, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A flurry of megadeals in transportation, technology and infrastructure has propelled global mergers and acquisitions to their strongest showing since 2021, even as the number of transactions languishes at levels not seen since the financial crisis....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies