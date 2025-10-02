Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC State Demands Monsanto Pay For 'Toxic' PCB Cleanup

By Abigail Harrison ( October 2, 2025, 7:52 PM EDT) -- North Carolina State University is looking to hold Monsanto Co. accountable for the contamination of one of its buildings, accusing the former agrochemical giant in North Carolina state court of marketing a chemical used in building materials despite knowing it was toxic....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies