Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Peach State Panel Tosses $500K Verdict In Peach Picking Spat

By Chart Riggall ( October 2, 2025, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals ordered a new trial in a case where a jury awarded $500,000 worth of punitive damages to a peach grower who said his crop was ruined by another farmer, ruling that inadmissible evidence about their settlement talks was "likely significant" in securing the verdict....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies