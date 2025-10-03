Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Clean Slate' For Broadcast Rules Needed, Think Tank Says

By Christopher Cole ( October 3, 2025, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An economics think tank suggested the Federal Communications Commission go back to the drawing board with rules governing radio and TV ownership, suggesting that the existing rules would not be envisioned in the current competitive, multimedia environment....

